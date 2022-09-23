BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF (TSE:ZWE) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF (TSE:ZWE – Get Rating) dropped 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$17.35 and last traded at C$17.37. Approximately 7,941 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 36,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.40.

BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$18.04 and its 200 day moving average is C$18.52.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.