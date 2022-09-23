BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Hedged to CAD Index ETF (TSE:ZQQ) Stock Price Down 1.3%

BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Hedged to CAD Index ETF (TSE:ZQQ – Get Rating) fell 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$82.20 and last traded at C$82.60. 47,615 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 111,312 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$83.69.

BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Hedged to CAD Index ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$90.73 and its 200-day moving average price is C$92.40.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Hedged to CAD Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Hedged to CAD Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.