Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Raised to “Buy” at Clarkson Capital

Clarkson Capital upgraded shares of Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, DNB Markets began coverage on Borr Drilling in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company.
Borr Drilling Trading Down 1.3 %
NYSE BORR opened at $3.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.24. The company has a market capitalization of $571.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 3.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Borr Drilling has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $6.96.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Borr Drilling during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Borr Drilling during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Borr Drilling during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Borr Drilling during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Borr Drilling during the second quarter worth about $70,000.
About Borr Drilling
Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It owns, contracts, and operates jack-up rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.
