BOX (NYSE:BOX) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.29-$0.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $250.00 million-$252.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $251.43 million. BOX also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.13-$1.16 EPS.

Shares of BOX traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.28. The stock had a trading volume of 32,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,148. BOX has a 12 month low of $22.31 and a 12 month high of $33.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -93.58 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.77.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software maker reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.77 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that BOX will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of BOX from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of BOX from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, September 17th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of BOX to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on BOX in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of BOX in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BOX presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.50.

In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total value of $343,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,395,137 shares in the company, valued at $36,901,373.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 39,000 shares of company stock worth $1,089,400 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in BOX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BOX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BOX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $284,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in BOX by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,379 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its position in BOX by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 17,552 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 9,226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

