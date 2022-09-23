BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B) Given a GBX 490 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares (LON:BP.B – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 490 ($5.92) price target by Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 180.80% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 525 ($6.34) price objective on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays set a GBX 700 ($8.46) target price on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 500 ($6.04) price objective on shares of BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 472 ($5.70) target price on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 530 ($6.40) price objective on BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares in a report on Thursday, September 8th.

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares Stock Performance

Shares of LON BP.B remained flat at GBX 174.50 ($2.11) during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,900. BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares has a 52-week low of GBX 166 ($2.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 197 ($2.38). The company has a market capitalization of £34.91 billion and a PE ratio of -2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 176.95 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 175.60.

BP PLC 9 Percent Preferred Shares Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

