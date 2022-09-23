Brave Asset Management Inc. Purchases 4,000 Shares of Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH)

Brave Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Duluth were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Duluth by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 138,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after buying an additional 9,684 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Duluth by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 147,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 62,824 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in shares of Duluth by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,023,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,518,000 after purchasing an additional 10,060 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duluth by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 156,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duluth by 106.2% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 292,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after purchasing an additional 150,627 shares in the last quarter. 30.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DLTH. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Duluth from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Duluth from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Duluth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 11th.

NASDAQ:DLTH traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.08. 5,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,966. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Duluth Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.47 million, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.87.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.09). Duluth had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 3.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Duluth Holdings Inc will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

