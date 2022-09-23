Brave Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Brave Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth about $566,438,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,637,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,653,871,000 after buying an additional 1,642,852 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 23,114.1% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,481,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,509,000 after buying an additional 1,474,677 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1,386.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,531,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,393,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,227,160,000 after purchasing an additional 779,457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $229.42. The stock had a trading volume of 42,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $95.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $240.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.72. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.26 and a fifty-two week high of $261.59.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 66.25% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 59.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $41,184.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,230.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $41,184.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,230.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $8,945,492.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,571,166.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 107,349 shares of company stock worth $25,576,129. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

