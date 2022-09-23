Brave Asset Management Inc. Sells 220,824 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Brave Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 94.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220,824 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10,002.7% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,948,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,899,543 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 20,696,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,581,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083,429 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 67,118.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,073,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,026,000 after buying an additional 3,069,329 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 464.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,200,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,315,000 after buying an additional 2,633,660 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 179.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,473,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,076,000 after buying an additional 2,230,761 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $1.47 on Friday, hitting $45.13. 167,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,178,581. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.48. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1 year low of $46.41 and a 1 year high of $63.83.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

