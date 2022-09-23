Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Bought by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 20,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% during the second quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 70,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,423,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 45.3% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 16,395 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 41.1% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 32,317 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 9,407 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $1,742,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 476,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,189,209.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, CFO David V. Elkins sold 133,951 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.30, for a total transaction of $9,550,706.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 100,460 shares in the company, valued at $7,162,798. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.71, for a total transaction of $1,742,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 476,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,189,209.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 233,951 shares of company stock valued at $16,654,206. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.60. The stock had a trading volume of 442,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,752,010. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $53.22 and a 52 week high of $80.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.01.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 49.31%. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on BMY shares. Raymond James cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.36.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

