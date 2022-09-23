Brokerages Set Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) Target Price at C$6.70

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Get Rating) (NYSE:EXK) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$6.70.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

Endeavour Silver Trading Down 3.2 %

EDR stock opened at C$3.91 on Friday. Endeavour Silver has a 1-year low of C$3.59 and a 1-year high of C$7.49. The firm has a market cap of C$741.45 million and a P/E ratio of 43.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$4.19 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.84. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78.

Insider Activity

Endeavour Silver Company Profile

In other Endeavour Silver news, Director Bradford Cooke purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$39,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,032,881 shares in the company, valued at C$4,038,564.71.

(Get Rating)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.