Brokerages Set Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) Target Price at C$6.70

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR – Get Rating) (NYSE:EXK) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$6.70.
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.
Endeavour Silver Trading Down 3.2 %
EDR stock opened at C$3.91 on Friday. Endeavour Silver has a 1-year low of C$3.59 and a 1-year high of C$7.49. The firm has a market cap of C$741.45 million and a P/E ratio of 43.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$4.19 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.84. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78.
Endeavour Silver Corp., a silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties in Mexico and Chile. The company explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company operates two producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, such as the Guanaceví mine in Durango; and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato.
