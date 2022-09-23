Brokerages Set Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) PT at $29.83

Shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.89.
FLNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.
Insider Transactions at Fluence Energy
In other news, CFO Dennis Fehr sold 15,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total transaction of $290,336.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,197.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Fluence Energy
Fluence Energy Trading Down 11.3 %
FLNC stock opened at $15.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.90. Fluence Energy has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $39.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.39.
Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $239.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.05 million. Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 25.55% and a negative net margin of 16.36%.
About Fluence Energy
Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fluence Energy (FLNC)
- The Institutions Hold On To Darden Restaurants International
- What Steelcase’s Earnings Say About the Return to the Office?
- These 3 Big Dividend Payers Also Boast Strong Price Growth
- Is The Golden Age Of Homebuilding Already Over?
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.