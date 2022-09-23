Brokerages Set Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC) PT at $29.83

Shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.89.

FLNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th.

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

Insider Transactions at Fluence Energy

In other news, CFO Dennis Fehr sold 15,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total transaction of $290,336.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,197.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy Trading Down 11.3 %

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.33% of the company’s stock.

FLNC stock opened at $15.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.90. Fluence Energy has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $39.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.39.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $239.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.05 million. Fluence Energy had a negative return on equity of 25.55% and a negative net margin of 16.36%.

About Fluence Energy

(Get Rating)

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.