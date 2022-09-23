Brokerages Set Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Target Price at $25.93

Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.93.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Scor from €35.00 ($35.71) to €28.00 ($28.57) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on Scor from €31.00 ($31.63) to €21.50 ($21.94) in a report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Scor from €32.00 ($32.65) to €30.00 ($30.61) in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Scor from €26.00 ($26.53) to €25.00 ($25.51) in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, HSBC lowered Scor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

Scor Stock Performance

Shares of SCRYY opened at $1.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.35. Scor has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $3.73. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Scor Company Profile

Scor ( OTCMKTS:SCRYY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter. Scor had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 2.55%. On average, research analysts forecast that Scor will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental impairment liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

