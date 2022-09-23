Brokerages Set Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Target Price at $25.93

Posted by on Sep 23rd, 2022

Scor Se (OTCMKTS:SCRYYGet Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.93.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Scor from €35.00 ($35.71) to €28.00 ($28.57) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on Scor from €31.00 ($31.63) to €21.50 ($21.94) in a report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Scor from €32.00 ($32.65) to €30.00 ($30.61) in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Scor from €26.00 ($26.53) to €25.00 ($25.51) in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, HSBC lowered Scor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

Scor Stock Performance

Shares of SCRYY opened at $1.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.35. Scor has a one year low of $1.52 and a one year high of $3.73. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYYGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter. Scor had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 2.55%. On average, research analysts forecast that Scor will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Scor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental impairment liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY)

Receive News & Ratings for Scor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.