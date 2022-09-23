Brokerages Set Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) Target Price at $20.60

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.27.
SYM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Symbotic from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Symbotic in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.
Symbotic Stock Down 8.3 %
SYM opened at $10.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.93. Symbotic has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $28.48.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 42,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total transaction of $608,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 234,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,396,456. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders sold 98,334 shares of company stock valued at $1,352,282.
Institutional Trading of Symbotic
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYM. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Symbotic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,067,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Symbotic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $534,000. Finally, SB Global Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in Symbotic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,400,000.
Symbotic Company Profile
Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. It offers The Symbotic System, a full-service warehouse automation system that reduces costs, improves efficiency, and maximizes inventory. The company is based in Wilmington, Massachusetts.
