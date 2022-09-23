BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Chairman Lowry Baldwin Acquires 172,000 Shares

BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) Chairman Lowry Baldwin bought 172,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.87 per share, for a total transaction of $4,965,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 172,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,965,640. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

BRP Group Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ BRP traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $27.36. 203,173 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 467,366. BRP Group, Inc. has a one year low of $17.08 and a one year high of $45.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 6.49% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $232.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.48 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BRP Group, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in BRP Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,303,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,075,000 after buying an additional 28,834 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in BRP Group by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,191,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,619,000 after buying an additional 505,635 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in BRP Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,987,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,775,000 after buying an additional 35,081 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its stake in BRP Group by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,515,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,594,000 after buying an additional 219,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in BRP Group by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,184,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,785,000 after buying an additional 114,030 shares in the last quarter. 49.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on BRP Group from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BRP Group from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on BRP Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price target on BRP Group from C$154.00 to C$152.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BRP Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.88.

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

