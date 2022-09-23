Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $108.08.

BC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Brunswick from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. MKM Partners started coverage on Brunswick in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Brunswick from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Brunswick from $120.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st.

Brunswick Stock Performance

NYSE BC opened at $68.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.30. Brunswick has a 1-year low of $61.89 and a 1-year high of $103.93.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. Brunswick had a return on equity of 35.33% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. Brunswick’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brunswick will post 10.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is 18.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brunswick

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BC. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Brunswick during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 492.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Brunswick by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

