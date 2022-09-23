Builders Capital Mortgage (CVE:BCF) Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. (CVE:BCF – Get Rating) were up 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$10.00 and last traded at C$9.95. Approximately 1,239 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 1,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.92.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$10.95 target price on Builders Capital Mortgage and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$29.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.96.

Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

