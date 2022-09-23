Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,808.75.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Bunzl from GBX 3,200 ($38.67) to GBX 3,250 ($39.27) in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Bunzl from GBX 3,050 ($36.85) to GBX 2,800 ($33.83) in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bunzl from GBX 2,530 ($30.57) to GBX 2,250 ($27.19) in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th.

Get Bunzl alerts:

Bunzl Trading Down 2.0 %

BZLFY opened at $30.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Bunzl has a 1 year low of $30.20 and a 1 year high of $41.45.

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.