Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 (NASDAQ:CCTSU) Shares Up 0.8%

Shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NASDAQ:CCTSU – Get Rating) shot up 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.12 and last traded at $10.12. 3,810 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 4,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.04.

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.02.

Get Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 alerts:

Institutional Trading of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 during the fourth quarter worth $7,756,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,725,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 during the fourth quarter worth about $3,749,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 during the fourth quarter worth about $2,778,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,762,000.

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Company Profile

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology-based healthcare industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cranbury, New Jersey.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.