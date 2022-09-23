Cake Monster Reaches One Day Volume of $19,431.00 (MONSTA)

Cake Monster (MONSTA) traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 23rd. In the last seven days, Cake Monster has traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cake Monster has a market cap of $9.14 million and approximately $19,431.00 worth of Cake Monster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cake Monster coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000324 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004445 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00011010 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000080 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070385 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10760105 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
About Cake Monster
Cake Monster’s total supply is 7,396,843,374 coins and its circulating supply is 6,274,874,540 coins. The Reddit community for Cake Monster is https://reddit.com/r/CAKEMONSTER. Cake Monster’s official Twitter account is @thecakemnstr and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Cake Monster Coin Trading
