Callisto Network Price Up 14.3% This Week (CLO)

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 23rd. One Callisto Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Callisto Network has a total market capitalization of $11.49 million and $127,549.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Callisto Network has traded 14.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000127 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00008072 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Eleven Finance (ELE) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Exp (EXP) traded down 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoiin2Gen (B2G) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Callisto Network

Callisto Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 3,226,499,692 coins. Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network. Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here. Callisto Network’s official website is callisto.network. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Callisto Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants.Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default).”

