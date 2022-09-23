Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Shares Down 10.3%

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMTGet Rating) shares traded down 10.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.40 and last traded at $14.40. 6,637 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 84,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on CLMT. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Calumet Specialty Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Stock Down 10.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.96 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Calumet Specialty Products Partners

In other Calumet Specialty Products Partners news, CEO Louis Todd Borgmann acquired 7,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.62 per share, for a total transaction of $125,013.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 69,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,669.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Stephen P. Mawer purchased 9,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.11 per share, for a total transaction of $149,033.61. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 137,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,210,823.63. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Louis Todd Borgmann purchased 7,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.62 per share, with a total value of $125,013.90. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,669.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 42,268 shares of company stock worth $691,954 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.43% of the company’s stock.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

See Also

