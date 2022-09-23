Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) PT Lowered to C$161.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$163.00 to C$161.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway to C$154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Atlantic Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$169.00 target price (down previously from C$173.00) on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$184.00 to C$175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI downgraded Canadian National Railway to a “hold” rating and set a C$129.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, CIBC upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$167.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$153.95.

Shares of TSE CNR traded down C$1.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$151.54. 405,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,266,282. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of C$137.26 and a 12-month high of C$171.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.21. The company has a market cap of C$103.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$157.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$153.95.

Canadian National Railway ( TSE:CNR Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported C$1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.77 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.12 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 7.8700005 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$159.29, for a total value of C$1,353,987.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,528,014.72.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

