Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Receives C$153.70 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNI) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$154.05.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CNR shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$150.00 to C$152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$166.00 to C$173.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$148.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$184.00 to C$175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a C$169.00 price objective (down previously from C$173.00) on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

CNR stock opened at C$153.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$157.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$153.95. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of C$137.26 and a 12-month high of C$171.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.21. The company has a market cap of C$104.71 billion and a PE ratio of 21.09.

Canadian National Railway ( TSE:CNR Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported C$1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.77 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.12 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 7.8700005 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.7325 per share. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 37.02%.

In other Canadian National Railway news, Senior Officer Sean Finn sold 1,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$162.35, for a total transaction of C$203,749.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,893 shares in the company, valued at C$3,391,978.55.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

