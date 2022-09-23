Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.71

Canfor Pulp Products Inc. (TSE:CFX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$4.71 and last traded at C$4.80, with a volume of 11457 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$5.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised Canfor Pulp Products from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Canfor Pulp Products Stock Down 3.8 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$5.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.26. The firm has a market capitalization of C$313.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Canfor Pulp Products Company Profile

Canfor Pulp Products ( TSE:CFX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.08) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$287.50 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Canfor Pulp Products Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Pulp and Paper. The company offers bleached and unbleached softwood kraft pulps; and bleached, unbleached, and coloured kraft papers.

