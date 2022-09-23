Cantor Fitzgerald Begins Coverage on AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL)

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on AgileThought in a research report on Monday, June 20th. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Get AgileThought alerts:

AgileThought Price Performance

Shares of AGIL opened at $4.05 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.65. The company has a market capitalization of $195.18 million, a P/E ratio of -6.12 and a beta of -0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. AgileThought has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $13.60.

Insider Activity

AgileThought ( NASDAQ:AGIL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $46.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.50 million. AgileThought had a negative return on equity of 22.25% and a negative net margin of 15.33%. Research analysts predict that AgileThought will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Mauricio Garduno Gonz Elizondo sold 15,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total value of $56,803.86. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 855,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,155,009.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 54,847 shares of company stock worth $221,903 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in AgileThought in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AgileThought during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AgileThought by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AgileThought during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AgileThought by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 3,337 shares during the period. 30.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AgileThought

(Get Rating)

AgileThought, Inc provides digital transformation services in the United States and Latin America. It offers product management services comprising AgileIgnite and DevOpsIgnite; user experience, application engineering, modernization and mobility, advanced data analytics, cloud architecture and migration, automation, and artificial intelligence and machine learning services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AgileThought Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AgileThought and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.