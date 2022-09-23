Capital Advisors Inc. OK Acquires 7,497 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,264 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,497 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COP. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.79.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of COP stock traded down $9.49 on Friday, hitting $100.57. 667,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,914,243. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.44. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $62.25 and a 12 month high of $124.08. The stock has a market cap of $130.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.42 and a 200 day moving average of $101.24.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.54 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 15.19%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total transaction of $1,275,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

