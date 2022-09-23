Capital Advisors Inc. OK Boosts Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 81,197 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,074 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $16,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 768 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical to $265.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $225.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.00.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total value of $1,517,505.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,671,760.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total value of $1,517,505.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,671,760.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $17,176,815.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,811,494.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 101,162 shares of company stock valued at $22,062,916 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $190.52. 72,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,720,567. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.83 and a 1 year high of $369.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $219.31 and its 200 day moving average is $233.72. The firm has a market cap of $68.04 billion, a PE ratio of 48.62, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.31.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.