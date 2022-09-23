Capital Advisors Inc. OK Buys 4,769 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 196,184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,769 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $34,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HON. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Price Performance

HON stock traded down $2.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $171.15. 172,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,878,215. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.35 and a 1-year high of $228.26. The company has a market cap of $115.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.48%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on HON. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen set a $205.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.08.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

