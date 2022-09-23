Capital Advisors Inc. OK Buys 55,965 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,025,970 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 55,965 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned 0.21% of Ares Capital worth $18,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARCC. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Ares Capital by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Ares Capital by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Ares Capital news, CFO Penelope F. Roll bought 25,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.77 per share, for a total transaction of $494,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,040. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Penelope F. Roll acquired 2,500 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.04 per share, with a total value of $47,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 54,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,037,680. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Penelope F. Roll acquired 25,000 shares of Ares Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.77 per share, with a total value of $494,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,040. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ARCC. StockNews.com raised shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

NASDAQ ARCC traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.55. 387,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,305,621. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $17.03 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.97.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $479.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.21 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 54.92% and a return on equity of 10.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

