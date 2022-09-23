Capital Advisors Inc. OK Buys Shares of 223,656 Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 223,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,505,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned about 0.20% of Brookfield Infrastructure as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in Brookfield Infrastructure by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 40.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 31.6% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 49.9% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

BIPC stock traded down $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.07. 26,069 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,325. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion and a PE ratio of 33.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.93. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a one year low of $38.46 and a one year high of $53.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

