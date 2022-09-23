Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $1.82 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 63.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,004 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 129.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 98,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,272,000 after purchasing an additional 55,699 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 65.3% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 83,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,473,000 after purchasing an additional 33,094 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 75,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 37,009 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 61,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 30,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of SCHB traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.13. 165,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,193,428. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $42.60 and a 12-month high of $57.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.19.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

