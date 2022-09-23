Capital Advisors Inc. OK Purchases 21,515 Shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK boosted its holdings in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,346,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 21,515 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned approximately 0.57% of Chimera Investment worth $11,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new stake in shares of Chimera Investment in the first quarter valued at about $32,955,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chimera Investment by 113.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,668,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,090,000 after buying an additional 885,442 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Chimera Investment by 134.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 810,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,756,000 after buying an additional 465,162 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Chimera Investment by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 909,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,714,000 after purchasing an additional 440,171 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Chimera Investment by 102.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 870,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,478,000 after purchasing an additional 439,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Chimera Investment to $9.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Chimera Investment from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

CIM traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $6.56. The company had a trading volume of 339,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,851,778. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.81. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. Chimera Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $16.85.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $116.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.19 million. Chimera Investment had a negative net margin of 8.93% and a positive return on equity of 13.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -203.07%.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of residential, commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

