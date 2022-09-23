Capital Advisors Inc. OK Reduces Stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK trimmed its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 161,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 54,869 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $24,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $687,551,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 7,498.0% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,005,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979,482 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth about $280,829,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 15,459.1% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,687,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Waste Management by 194.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,217,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,988,000 after purchasing an additional 804,708 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE WM traded down $1.30 on Friday, reaching $165.57. 69,225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,687,474. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.58 and a 12 month high of $175.98. The company has a market cap of $68.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 50.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,840,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,840,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total transaction of $1,523,544.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,472,092.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,067 shares of company stock valued at $9,292,271 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price objective on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.86.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

