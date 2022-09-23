Capital Advisors Inc. OK Sells 14,972 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK decreased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 14,972 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $30,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the second quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,938 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 37.0% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,499 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC now owns 861 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $761,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $448.92.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at $475,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total value of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LMT traded down $9.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $412.77. 55,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,094,717. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $419.75 and a 200 day moving average of $431.25. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $324.23 and a 52 week high of $479.99. The stock has a market cap of $109.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.39 by ($5.23). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The business had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

