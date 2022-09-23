Capital Advisors Inc. OK Sells 1,847 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM)

Capital Advisors Inc. OK trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IMTM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,847 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK owned 0.42% of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF worth $3,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 40,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 5,333 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 462,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,841,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 10,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 4,694 shares during the period. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 410,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,547,000 after purchasing an additional 26,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $358,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IMTM traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.17. 366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,551. iShares MSCI Intl Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $28.02 and a 1 year high of $40.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.92 and a 200 day moving average of $31.63.

