Capital City Trust Co. FL Boosts Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,108 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 469.0% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 404 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares in the company, valued at $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $65.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.58. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $63.76 and a 52 week high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays set a $82.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, September 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, June 27th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.67.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

