Capital City Trust Co. FL Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Capital City Trust Co. FL cut its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 92,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,340,000 after buying an additional 13,260 shares during the last quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $770,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $169,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,979,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,866,000 after acquiring an additional 188,457 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $98.80 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $98.63 and a twelve month high of $115.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.23.

