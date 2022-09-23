Capital City Trust Co. FL Decreases Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Capital City Trust Co. FL trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 809 shares during the period. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $342.16 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $334.24 and a 52-week high of $441.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $371.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $376.73.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

