Capital City Trust Co. FL Decreases Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Capital City Trust Co. FL trimmed its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Laboratory Co. of America makes up 1.2% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $3,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.9% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.8% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.4% in the second quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 10,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.6% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 88.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $213.03 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $210.40 and a 1-year high of $317.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $240.94 and a 200-day moving average of $248.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.06.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.29. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Argus lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $299.75.

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total value of $665,638.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,600.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $8,151,474.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,245,002.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.40, for a total value of $665,638.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,600.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

