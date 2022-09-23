Capital City Trust Co. FL Has $356,000 Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,044 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 329,792 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $68,765,000 after purchasing an additional 10,964 shares during the period. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $288,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HON. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.08.

Honeywell International Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $171.35 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.35 and a 52 week high of $228.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $191.18 and its 200-day moving average is $188.65. The company has a market capitalization of $115.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

