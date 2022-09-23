Capital City Trust Co. FL Has $4.30 Million Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,816 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Group accounts for approximately 1.4% of Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $4,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,522,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,365,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $268,416,000 after purchasing an additional 172,734 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,416 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 28,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,636,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $107.71 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.67. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.72 and a 1 year high of $223.36. The company has a market capitalization of $24.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.29.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.85). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.26% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $1,509,086.81. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 136,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,311,793.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total value of $1,509,086.81. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 136,410 shares in the company, valued at $17,311,793.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total value of $119,462.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,636.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TROW shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

