Capital City Trust Co. FL Has $502,000 Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,040 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Altria Group by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 195,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,220,000 after purchasing an additional 25,413 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Altria Group by 6.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 144,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after acquiring an additional 9,079 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $312,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Altria Group by 12.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 58,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after buying an additional 6,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen cut their target price on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $42.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.49. The company has a market cap of $77.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.00 and a 12 month high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.76%. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 387.63%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

