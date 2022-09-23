Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY decreased its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COF. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 217.0% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 25,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $842,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

COF traded down $2.11 on Friday, hitting $93.36. 34,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,434,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.03 and its 200 day moving average is $117.81. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $95.35 and a fifty-two week high of $174.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.42.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 29.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

COF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.93.

In related news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $35,049.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,019.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $35,049.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,019.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.79, for a total transaction of $1,364,009.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,758,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,926,705.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,928 shares of company stock worth $8,506,721 over the last ninety days. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

