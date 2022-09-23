Cardano Price Tops $0.45 on Major Exchanges (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 23rd. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00002411 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Cardano has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $15.20 billion and approximately $836.82 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,294.93 or 0.06904879 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00092994 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00030854 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00072892 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00032164 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00019608 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002019 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000321 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 33,615,390,019 coins. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org/en/home. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov.Blockchain data provided by:”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

