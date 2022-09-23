Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) Director Acquires $24,600.00 in Stock

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating) Director Lale White purchased 15,000 shares of Cardiff Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.64 per share, for a total transaction of $24,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,612.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Cardiff Oncology Trading Down 4.7 %

NASDAQ:CRDF opened at $1.64 on Friday. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $7.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.12.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 9,841.41% and a negative return on equity of 28.82%. The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. Research analysts forecast that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 339,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after buying an additional 15,375 shares during the period. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Cardiff Oncology by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Cardiff Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,015,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $466,000. Institutional investors own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

CRDF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Cardiff Oncology from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Cardiff Oncology from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.75.

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops medicine treatment for cancer patients in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor for anti-cancer therapeutics; CY140, an inhibitor of PLK1, PLK2, and PLK3 that is in phase 1/2 studies in solid tumors and leukemias; metastatic colorectal cancer that is in clinical trials; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab.

