Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) Director Acquires $24,600.00 in Stock

Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating) Director Lale White purchased 15,000 shares of Cardiff Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.64 per share, for a total transaction of $24,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 113,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,612.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Cardiff Oncology Trading Down 4.7 %
NASDAQ:CRDF opened at $1.64 on Friday. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.13 and a twelve month high of $7.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.12.
Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 9,841.41% and a negative return on equity of 28.82%. The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. Research analysts forecast that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CRDF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Cardiff Oncology from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Cardiff Oncology from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.75.
Cardiff Oncology Company Profile
Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops medicine treatment for cancer patients in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor for anti-cancer therapeutics; CY140, an inhibitor of PLK1, PLK2, and PLK3 that is in phase 1/2 studies in solid tumors and leukemias; metastatic colorectal cancer that is in clinical trials; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cardiff Oncology (CRDF)
- What Steelcase’s Earnings Say About the Return to the Office?
- The Institutions Hold On To Darden Restaurants International
- These 3 Big Dividend Payers Also Boast Strong Price Growth
- Is The Golden Age Of Homebuilding Already Over?
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
Receive News & Ratings for Cardiff Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiff Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.