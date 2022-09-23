Carillonium finance Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges (CAROM)

Carillonium finance (CAROM) traded 96.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. Carillonium finance has a total market cap of $11,669.63 and approximately $106,812.00 worth of Carillonium finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Carillonium finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Carillonium finance has traded down 92% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000324 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000024 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004448 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010988 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000080 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070385 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10760105 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
Carillonium finance Profile
Carillonium finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 coins. Carillonium finance’s official Twitter account is @carillonium.
Carillonium finance Coin Trading
