Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $37.75

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.75 and traded as low as $32.53. Carriage Services shares last traded at $32.65, with a volume of 93,257 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Carriage Services from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $76.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carriage Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Carriage Services Stock Down 2.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.49 million, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.35.

Carriage Services Increases Dividend

Carriage Services ( NYSE:CSV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.25). Carriage Services had a return on equity of 37.56% and a net margin of 14.14%. The firm had revenue of $90.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.43 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This is an increase from Carriage Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is 14.20%.

Insider Transactions at Carriage Services

In other news, SVP Shawn R. Phillips purchased 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.31 per share, with a total value of $39,456.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 106,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,637,511.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Shawn R. Phillips acquired 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.31 per share, with a total value of $39,456.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,637,511.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Carlos R. Quezada acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.33 per share, for a total transaction of $54,495.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,673.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carriage Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Carriage Services by 2.8% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 76.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 35.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 12.0% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 5.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of burial and cremation services, and related merchandise, such as caskets and urns.

Featured Stories

