CasinoCoin Price Hits $0.0003 (CSC)

CasinoCoin (CSC) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 23rd. In the last week, CasinoCoin has traded 11.5% higher against the dollar. CasinoCoin has a total market cap of $12.80 million and approximately $108,589.00 worth of CasinoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CasinoCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CasinoCoin Coin Profile

CasinoCoin (CSC) uses the hashing algorithm. CasinoCoin’s total supply is 64,994,130,519 coins and its circulating supply is 41,290,000,000 coins. CasinoCoin’s official website is casinocoin.org. The Reddit community for CasinoCoin is /r/casinocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CasinoCoin’s official Twitter account is @CasinoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CasinoCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CasinoCoin (CSC) is a digital currency, developed specifically for the regulated gaming industry. The CasinoCoin project is led by a team dedicated and experienced in working within the regulated gambling sector and crypto e-gaming sectors. With this as a focal point, features and tools have been customized to meet both the needs of the users and the operators.Between April and June 2021 CasinoCoin performed a token swap from the CSC Ledger (CSCL) to the XRP Ledger (XRPL). The token swap took place off-exchange only.For users:CasinoCoin is powered by the XRP Ledger and gives users low transaction costs, speed and security, with near instant deposits and withdrawals. For Operators:CasinoCoin gives online casinos access to a new pool of potential players, already KYC verified in the CasinoCoin Wallet, ready to spend their CSC token at the casino sites integrated into the Wallet.”

