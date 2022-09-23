CBC.network (CBC) Market Capitalization Tops $1.33 Million

CBC.network (CBC) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 22nd. CBC.network has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and $91,460.00 worth of CBC.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, CBC.network has traded 17.4% lower against the US dollar. One CBC.network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005160 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,377.18 or 0.99977773 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00007645 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004809 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00059550 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010658 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005860 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005160 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00064109 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001952 BTC.

CBC.network Coin Profile

CBC.network (CBC) is a coin. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2018. CBC.network’s total supply is 401,647,958 coins and its circulating supply is 155,864,701 coins. CBC.network’s official Twitter account is @CashBetCoin.

CBC.network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2012 by gaming industry veterans, CashBet is a mobile-first platform for real-money, social, and skill-based interactive gaming. Their patented enterprise software solution enables operators to run a legal and profitable iGaming business end-to-end. They are licensed by the Alderney Gambling Control Commission and the UK Gambling Commission. CashBet intends to solve the issues facing crypto gaming operations today: trust, speed, and cost. That's why they are expanding CashBet's patented iGaming platform to include crypto support and issuing their own CashBet Coin token. CBC is an ERC20 token that confers the right to access and use the CashBet platform. Telegram | Medium | Reddit “

