Celestica (TSE:CLS) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.77

Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS – Get Rating) (NYSE:CLS)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$13.77 and traded as low as C$12.01. Celestica shares last traded at C$12.07, with a volume of 358,053 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$14.00 price target on shares of Celestica in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

Celestica Trading Down 2.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.59, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$13.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.75. The firm has a market cap of C$1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Celestica ( TSE:CLS Get Rating ) (NYSE:CLS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.11 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Celestica Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Celestica news, Director Robert Andrew Mionis sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.91, for a total transaction of C$745,684.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 695,167 shares in the company, valued at C$10,367,505.14.

About Celestica

(Get Rating)

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

See Also

